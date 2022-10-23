RRR Box Office (Japan): Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer created waves, when it was released, at the domestic and international box office. The film which was helmed by Ace director SS Rajamouli earned around 1200 crore globally. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in supporting roles, was earlier in the news for not becoming India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. However, it has now gone international and was released in Japan recently.

The blockbuster film hit the theatres in Japan last Friday i.e., October 21. It has been receiving a thunderous response from day 1 from its Japanese fans.

Now as per the latest reports, RRR has opened to a huge number at the Japanese box office breaking Prabhas’ record. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ¥18 million which is about Rs 1.06 crore. It broke Prabhas starring Saaho’s record which had earned Rs 90 lakh on day 1. The film is expected to earn 3.5 crore over the weekend.

Woah! RRR has rewritten history yet again this time in Japan.

Meanwhile, at an auditorium full of Japanese fans, Ram Charan thanked them for outpouring their love on the film, RRR. He was heard saying at the event, “You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences the love and warmth. I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional,” Ram Charan said. “This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings.”

Well, we all are very much looking forward to RRR’s weekend box office collection at the Japanese ticket window.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

