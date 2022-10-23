Ace author Amish Tripathi is well known for writing Shiva Trilogy – The Immortals Of Meluha, The Secret Of Nagas and The Oath Of The Vayuputras. As he’s currently gearing up for his upcoming show The Journey of India on Discovery, he’s been on a promotional spree. In one of the recent interviews, the novelist opened up about the controversies that Bollywood films often get mired into. He even cited examples of writing the trilogy and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali that created no controversy.

Tripathi’s show will be touching upon the topic of faith in India. The upcoming episode will give a glimpse of all the religions that co-exist in India.

During his latest interview, when Amish Tripathi was asked about artistic liberty taken by the filmmakers, he called the ‘creative liberty’ a ‘western term’.

Amish Tripathi told Hindustan Times, “There is an assumption that an artistic person taking on the establishment is a tedious approach. We have had various interpretations in the past. But in India, we never say we are taking creative liberty. We say we are making another respectful interpretation at the feet of the Gods and Goddesses we worship. If you write with that attitude, controversies don’t happen. I have written 10 books in 12 years. The books have sold very well with Lord Shiva’s blessings. Shiva trilogy is fastest selling book series ever. Have you ever heard any controversy around me? If you make a respectful interpretation, Indians have a big heart because they can see the intention.

Further citing Baahubali’s scene where Prabhas carries Shivling on his shoulder and puts it under the waterfall, he added called it a respectful scene as audiences see your intention. He added, “Imagine if someone went to an Indian film director and asked him to shoot a scene where the lead actor breaks the base of a Shivling and carries it on his shoulder to a waterfall.”

“That director would have said, ‘Are you mad, you don’t know how controversial that would be’. But in the hands of a genuine devotee like SS Rajamouli, you noticed that scene created no controversy. It is one of the most iconic scenes in Indian cinema. It’s a very respectful scene, viewers can see the intention. You see the faces of the actors, music – it is so respectful. Indians have a big heart, they can see intentions,” he said further.

