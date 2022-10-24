Is Black Adam settling well with fans? The Dwayne Johnson starrer was finally released on the big screens last Friday. After covering three days, its opening weekend box office numbers are in, and so is its Rotten Tomatoes audience score. After taking a look at both of them, it seems like the DC flick is doing pretty decent.

The excitement around the film arose a lot before its premiere. A lot of it can be owed to the cameo rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman. The Rock teased on multiple occasions that the Enola Holmes actor should be back as the superhero.

Now, Black Adam has finally given him a chance, and people are flocking to see what is in it for them. As per the Box Office Mojo, the Dwayne Johnson starrer has earned a whopping $140 million at the global box office over the three-day weekend. This consists of $67 million domestically (North America) and another $73 million overseas.

When we look at the domestic opening, Black Adam is the biggest start for Dwayne Johnson, beating the previous record set by 2001’s The Mummy Returns ($68.1 million). The DC flick’s stateside collection surpassed that of 2019’s Shazam! ($53.5 million) However, it wasn’t able to beat Aquaman’s $67.8 million.

Clearly, the film has done well at the box office despite the poor reviews. It has resonated well with fans as its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is high. The Rock-led film has received 90% ratings from the fans on the site.

This gives Black Adam the highest audience score on any DC film since the Dark Knight trilogy, with 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises sporting a 94% audience score. However, its critic ratings have dropped to 39%.

