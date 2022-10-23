DCEU’s latest superhero offering Black Adam’s hit screen this Thursday, October 20. Starring Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, the Jaume Collet-Serra directorial is working phenomenally well at the box office and reportedly represents the best opening day ever for a Johnson star vehicle. Wondering how much the film has made in the US market and where it stands in regard to his other big openers? Well, scroll down and have a look at the numbers.

Besides The Rock, this 2022 superhero film from the DC Extended Universe also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. In India, the film has so far collected Rs 17 crores* (approx $14,174,690).

As reported by Forbes, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam collected $26.8 million upon it’s release in the US on Friday. This number easily topped the domestic box office and represents the best opening day ever for a Dwayne Johnson star vehicle. For Dwayne, this DC superhero film follows behind The Rock’s Fast Five ($34 million day 1, $86 million weekend), Fast & Furious 6 ($38 million on day 1 for a $117 million Fri-Mon weekend), Furious 7 ($67 million for day 1 and $147 million for the first weekend) and Fate of the Furious ($46 million day 1, $99 million weekend).

Moved from the fifth spot by Black Adam on Dwayne Johnson’s top 5 openers to the sixth one now is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film has collected $23 million on day 1 and $60 million on its first weekend).

If it performs like the recent Fast & Furious sequel, the superhero film is looking at a $60-$63 million domestic debut (weekend collection). If it works at the box office like Hobbs & Shaw or Skyscraper, it will be closer to $70 million and if it legs out with a 3x weekend multiplier (like Rampage, Jumanji: The Next Level and San Andreas) it could likely be around Venom’s $80 million domestic debut. However, the last seems difficult given that the DCEU film has received poor reviews (5.2/10 over at Rotten Tomatoes) and a B+ Cinemascore (not bad but not superlative). However, it’s not impossible.

Black Adam fan base as well as that of Dwayne Johnson’s are likely to head to theatres over the weekend and boost its numbers. If the film does pull in crowds over the weekend, the DC superhero film will open closer to Johnson’s big-deal $55-$60 million weekend collectors (Jumanji: The Next Level, San Andreas, Hobbs & Shaw) versus his ‘mere’ $35 million ones (Get Smart, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage and Jungle Cruise). As per the site, anything over $61 million makes it the actor’s biggest non-Fast & Furious opening weekend ever – making it a bigger deal than how it compares to other DC/Marvel movies.

Black Adam is the first DC/Marvel biggie where the lead actor is bigger than the marquee character since Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider in 2007.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

