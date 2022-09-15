No matter what happens, Vin Diesel doesn’t stop making tributes to Paul Walker. And this time, on the late actor’s birthday, he posted a touching video celebrating their franchise Fast X. The tenth instalment of the film series is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. As of now, it is set to release on 19 May.

Advertisement

While talking about it, a lot has happened around the movie. Controversy after controversy has followed its production. First, Justin Lin announced that he is quitting as the director of the movie over alleged disagreements with Vin. Then came reports of citizens getting angry over the shooting of the disruptive stunts in their LA neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Now, Fast X is being directed by Louis Leterrier. Coming back to the point, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share an emotional video on Paul Walker’s birthday. In the video, Diesel shared how he and Paul provided aid to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake. After that, he celebrated the Fast & Furious franchise reaching the tenth film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

“We finally did it. We finally made Fast 10, as you and I promised so many years ago,” Vin Diesel said. Vin and Paul Walker were close friends after working together in several films. Previously the Fast X actor melted the hearts of the fans after he walked Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker down the aisle during her wedding with Louis Thornton-Allan. It was a precious moment and left the fans teary.

Fans even reacted to this recent tribute by Vin in the comment section. “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever watched,” one fan wrote. Another noted, “Gone but family is never forgotten.” Several others said that Paul Walker will always be their hero.

Meanwhile, besides Fast X, Vin Diesel and the crew will be returning for the one last time in the 11th instalment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amber Heard Had S*x With Aquaman Director James Wan & Has Been Blackmailing Him To Keep Her In Jason Momoa Starrer? Details Of Their Intimate Setting With Elon Musk Go Viral!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram