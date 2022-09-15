Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his movies and his contribution to helping save the environment. But right now, fans can’t stop talking about his dating life, which has gained momentum after he broke up with Camila Morrone. The reason behind the attention is because of her age.

Fans noticed how the actor hasn’t dated anyone older than the age of 25. However, now it seems like the Don’t Look Up actor is breaking his pattern as rumours are rife that he and Gigi Hadid are a thing. Recently, even a photo of the two partying went viral, and both looked super cosy.

While the world is focused on Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life, we take you back to the time when a rumour spread around his s*x life. Back in 2016, a report had come in by Star magazine that Leo likes to vape and listen to music on his headphones while he’s having s*x. A source claimed to the outlet that her friend slept with the actor and that he was so chill in the bed that it was “downright rude.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio was selfish, lazy, and downright rude,” the source said. “She told me that during the act, Leo put on headphones and even started vaping! Then he signalled her to keep going while he just laid back and zoned out,” the insider claimed and continued, “The woman was so confused by the situation that she just carried on, embarrassed and hoping for things to change.”

“But Leo continued to lie there, listening to MGMT, while his date was left wondering what was in this for her,” the source added. Even if these are just rumours, Leo’s vaping habit is quite infamous. A few reports even stated that his habit is “deeply troubling.”

Meanwhile, talking about the rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating, it is said that the actor has set his eyes on her but they are taking it slow.

