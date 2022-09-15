The Marvel Cinematic Universe has completely revamped itself in the past two years. The end of phase 3 and the beginning of phase 4 meant a complete shift in the vibe of the universe. But none of us are yet over the Avengers: Endgame that took away almost all the OGs from us. The pain that the movie left us in as Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr bid a final goodbye will continue to haunt your cinematic heart forever. But now what if we tell you he might just return to the MCU?

For the unversed, Tony Stark aka Iron Man aka Robert in a way was the father of the MCU. The man started the cult in the late 2000s and kick-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years he formed an organisation that save Earth multiple times. He even sacrificed his life to defeat the supervillain, Thanos. That was difficult.

Since then, one of the biggest questions looming at MCU is whether Robert Downey Jr returns as Iron Man or not. There have been many speculations but to no confirmation. And now there is one and we hope it turns out to be true. Reports are now saying, RDJ is coming back as Iron Man but there is a twist. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the latest tweet by a popular Twitter handle known for churning out Marvel gossip, MCU Source, Robert Downey Jr is all set to reprise Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU. But the catch is that, he will be a part of What If…? Season 2 and will be voicing the cult character in the show. This means he will not be involved physically on screen but just as a voice actor. But even that is a treat for the fans.

However, there have been multiple rumours around the return of Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise Iron Man. Even Tom Cruise was linked to the character during the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Only the studio or the actor can confirm the latest rumour. Till then stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

