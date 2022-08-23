The world is hooked to every bit of update that is coming out of Los Angeles as team Fast X is shaping the never-seen-before spectacle as we speak. The movie is said to be the beginning of the end as it is the second last instalment in the main Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel has taken the reigns into his hands like always in order to make this the best one and as per the budget, the 5th costliest movie of all times. But seems like the locals of LA aren’t really happy.

For the unversed, Vin and the team of all the alive characters from the last instalment with a new addition Jason Momoa are shooting for Fast X which is set on a massive scale in Los Angeles. The film kind of concludes the franchise that has been running for the past 2 decades or so. While the team is having a gala shooting, the locals are highly disturbed by them.

A report in Variety now states that the Los Angeles local community isn’t happy with team Fast X creating a disturbance in their neighbourhood and are even planning a protest against the production of the Vin Diesel starrer this Friday. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The report says that the localities are not happy with the Fast X team for the disturbance they have created. The residents are frustrated with the noise and unsafe conditions that the shoot has created in the Angelino Heights neighbourhood. They are even planning a protest against this Friday. The localities are also bothered about the glorification of street racing which is at a current high in the city leading to many casualties.

An email acquired by the portal of a resident against Fast X read, “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

Fast X is set to release on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

