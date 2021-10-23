Vin Diesel and Paul Walker shared a great camaraderie due to their involvement in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise. Even after Paul’s death, Vin has shown what true friendship looks like. The late actor’s daughter Meadow Walker recently got married to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, the model walked down the aisle with her godfather, Vin.

For the unversed, Paul died on November 30, 2013, due to a car crash. The actor was headed to a charity for Typhoon Haiyan victims. He was accompanied by his friend, Roger Rodas when their car slammed into a tree and a light pole. The local police had considered speeding as the major cause of the crash.

Marriages are considered as one of the most beautiful occasions in a couples life, similarly, it was late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker’s big day as she tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow shared a glimpse of her beachside wedding celebration, sharing the video, the model wrote, “We’re married.”

The video showed Meadow Walker walking around in her bridal gown and enjoying the car ride with Louis Thornton-Allan. She is also seen greeting her godfather and Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel. The 23-year-old model also shared another picture with Vin, where he can be seen walking her down the aisle in place of her late father, Paul Walker and captioned, “ayooooo.”

Fans got emotional seeing the F&F star take on Paul’s role at his daughter’s wedding, a user wrote, “Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle. My heaaart,” while another wrote, “vin diesel walking meadow walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of paul has me shaking and crying rn,” a third user wrote, “Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow got married and most likely it was Vin Diesel who took her down the aisle for her calling and considering him her second father, and Jordana she calls her second mother, oh my god I love them so much.”

Vin Diesel walked Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle. My heaaart 😭💖😭💖😭💖😭 pic.twitter.com/D0OkFJX88q — Stephany Josephine (@teppy87) October 23, 2021

vin diesel walking meadow walker down the aisle at her wedding in place of paul has me shaking and crying rn pic.twitter.com/6iR0pxKRfS — kayas seeing harry!!!!!! (@a24filmrry) October 22, 2021

Vin Diesel walking Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding ceremony is the best thing I saw today, so far. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TtyRop20sw — I S A M A ✨🇱🇰 (@i_s_a_m_a_) October 23, 2021

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, got married. She had Vin Diesel walk her down the aisle in place of her father. Excuse me while I have a cry. pic.twitter.com/VTZwrJc3CN — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) October 23, 2021

Oh my God. Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding 😭😭😭 I'm never recovering from how sweet that is. Brothers forever. I'm just- pic.twitter.com/YLNXwDjBUp — 👻 (@_monalisavito) October 22, 2021

Vin Diesel really walked Meadow Walker (Paul Walker’s daughter) down the aisle on her wedding day. I just know Paul was smiling so big from above 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZGktn6U3UK — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) October 23, 2021

