It was a satisfactory extended weekend for Black Adam as after being in theatres for four days, the film has gathered 23 crores* at the box office. For a Hollywood film which isn’t as known in India as many other Marvel releases or other tent-pole products, Black Adam has kept its head way above the water and even managed to swim across a bit so far.

This can well be seen from the fact that even on Sunday, the film ended up collecting 6 crores* at the box office. Black Adam has stayed over the 5 crores mark on each of the days right since its Thursday release, and that’s no mean feat either. Yes, there would be a dip in numbers today owing to Diwali celebrations but then expect the footfalls to go all over tomorrow due to the big holiday. In fact, it would be interesting to see whether the Dwayne Johnson film manages to surpass the opening day collections of 7 crores, despite competition from Bollywood.

No wonder, Black Adam is actually going to eat up a fair share of numbers that would have otherwise gone to Ram Setu and Thank God. However, it has arrived out of nowhere which means at least 2-3 crores each would be eaten away from the plate of new Bollywood releases. Between the three films though, this Diwali would be bigger than last year as Sooryavanshi score of 26.29 crores would be comfortably surpassed, and an overall total in excess of 30 crores is also a distinct possibility, hence making it a largely good enough day for the exhibitors.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

