It was yet another low day for Doctor G as collections couldn’t hit the 2 crores mark. That has been the story of the film right from Monday itself when the collections went below the 2 crores mark. Post that one could have expected some kind of revival during the second weekend, what with numbers getting back in 2-3 crores range at least on Saturday and Sunday. However that was not the case to be as the weekdays had anyways more or less closed the chapter for the Anubhuti Kashyap directed film.

It’s now all about how much maximum can the film collect from this point on as Sunday stood at mere 1.75 crores*. There would be a dip in numbers again today, though not as much as it happened on the first Monday when compared to the first Friday when the drop was around 50%. Considering the Diwali holiday, the film may just about manage to hit the 1 crore mark on Monday and that would be some sort of solace for it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently standing at 26.60 crores*, Doctor G now has its best chances on Tuesday and could well gather numbers in 1.50-2 crores range. Post that the extended festivities during the weekdays would ensure that the falls aren’t very steep from Wednesday onwards.

There is no major release on the coming Friday but by then one can expect the audience base to be exhausted for the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer Doctor G, hence reaching an eventual standstill.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ram Setu Advance Booking At Box Office Predictions: Akshay Kumar Starrer To Open In 12-14 Crores Range

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram