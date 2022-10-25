It was yet another good day for Kantara [Hindi] as the film’s collections stayed on to be around the 2 crores mark. This has been the trend for the film right from the second Friday when 2.05 crores came in. Post that Saturday grew to 2.55 crores and then Sunday too showed a bit of a jump to reach 2.65 crores despite a cracker of a T20 match between India and Pakistan. Now Sunday has seen another 1.90 crores come in and that too when evening and night shows were certainly impacted due to Diwali celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has collected 24.15 crores so far and today it will go past Rocketry [Hindi] lifetime numbers of 26.05 crores. PS1 [Hindi] is projected to close at 25 crores and as you read this, Kantara [Hindi] has gone past that number as well. Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] had a lifetime number of 31.05 crores over a period of 50 days and by the close of week, Kantara [Hindi] would have gone past that film too.

Apart from blockbuster films like KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] and RRR [Hindi], this is the farthest that south films have traveled in 2022 and Kantara [Hindi] would comfortably find itself at the third spot. Of course, the distance is going to be huge but for a Kannada film to do so well in Hindi, it is indeed a big deal. In fact what would be truly remarkable is for the Rishab Shetty starrer to eventually go past 44.09 crores lifetime number of KGF: Chapter 1 [Hind]. Now that would be quite tough but if somehow Kantara [Hindi] manages to do that, it would be huge.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Fame Nikhil Siddhartha Has A Hard-Hitting Reaction To RRR’s Academy Awards Entry Snub: “Why Do We Need A Certificate From Oscars?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram