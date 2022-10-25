Diwali has come up with a triple bonanza this time. Ticket windows have not one or two but three great choices – Ram Setu, Thank God and Har Har Mahadev. While every time there’s a big Bollywood clash, all eyes are on the box office, things don’t look so satisfying for Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn starrer. Scroll below as we give you updates on Day 1 morning occupancy.

To begin with, Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu is an action-adventure film that revolves around the historical Ram Setu bridge. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn led Thank God is a fantasy comedy film and as the name suggests, is apt for the festive release as well. Expectations were huge as the theme looked perfect and both the stars have a major audience pull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the trade reports flowing in, Ram Setu vs Thank God are both underperforming as far as their Day 1 morning occupancy is concerned. It has been a major trend for films to witness a promising opening whenever there is a release on the following day of Laxmi Pujan. But for Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, this doesn’t seem to be the case so far.

Ram Setu is witnessing morning occupancy in the range of 17-22%. Thank God, on the other hand, is doing around 18% on Day 1. Given the verdict around most Bollywood films this year, it seems quite a possibility that audience is waiting for initial reactions before spending their money. Let’s hope the graph grows by the end of the day and the opening day numbers are desirable.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Ram Setu’s Box Office Clash With Thank God: “Fans Will Choose To Watch The One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram