Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, is well known for picking up fights with several celebrities on Twitter. He often makes headlines for his nasty comments on actresses and for reviewing films. The Deshdrohi actor is back again but this time he claims that Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God have become a disaster even before releasing in theatres.

As many of you are aware that both films are clashing at the box office this Diwali. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the films to release in cinemas and advance bookings of both big-budget flicks are already begun. A lot of expectations are associated with the film and quite a buzz is also witnessed on social media.

KRK a while ago dropped a video on his YouTube channel and it is now going viral. In the video, the Deshdrohi actor was heard saying that both films Ram Setu and Thank God’s advance booking collection has been quite low compared to what was expected due to the festive release.

He further went on to say that Akshay Kumar’s film only managed to sell around Rs 25000 tickets in advance booking. The actor also then estimated that the film could have only possibly collected Rs 10 crore on opening day and lifetime collections could be around 60-70 crore.

Talking about Thank God, KRK claimed that Ajay Devgn’s film has sold only 20000 tickets in advance booking which is lower than Khiladi Kumar’s film business at the box office. He also estimated that the film’s opening day collection could be around 7-8 crores and lifetime collections could be around Rs 50 crores.

The Deshdrohi actor also listed three main reasons for both films not doing business at the box office. He blamed the ongoing T20 Match, the Solar Eclipse, and both superstars’ choice of film scripts based on Hindutva. He further went on bash both superstars for starring in controversial Pan masala ads, and duping people.

KRK took a dig at Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn by saying, “In Dono ka kaam hi yahi hai ki, apna kaam hai banta, bhaadme jaaye janta. Ram Ram japna, paraya maal apna. Yeh dono aise actors hai jo public ko keeda makoda samajte hai. Public ki toh baat hi chod dijiye, yeh toh apne nirmataon (producers) ko bhi keeda makoda samajte hai.”

Take a look at the video below:

Kamaal Khan further bashed Akshay Kumar by leveling several allegations ranging from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to criticizing worshipers going on the Vaishno devi pilgrimage.

