Thank God saw further drop in collections on Thursday as only 4.15 crore came in. When the film dropped to 6 crore on Wednesday after Tuesday collections of 8.10 crore, it still seemed somewhat reasonable. However post that it was expected that the drop would be minimal and at least 5 crore would still come in on Thursday. However, to have another 30% drop is not good at all.

The film can’t afford to drop any further now, though it’s expected that going by the trend, the footfalls would decrease all the more today. Hopefully the film will stay over the 3.50 crore mark a least, though that won’t be saying much either as the collections so far are really low. All hopes now are on Saturday and Sunday to show a very good jump in numbers, though that would be nothing sort of a miracle. Unfortunately, Thank God would emerge as yet another biggie of 2022 which won’t be having a single double digit score to its name.

So far, the Indra Kumar directed film has accumulated 18.25 crore, and these are poor numbers for a 3 day score. Considering the fact that this is a Diwali release, it is unfathomable to witness such kind of collections and that too with stars like Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. One now hopes that the lifetime of the film goes past 50 crore at least.

