Thank God Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Walk-In Audience Saves The Day For Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer!

Thank God Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After teasing fans with posters, teaser and trailer, the film has finally hit the big screens yesterday, on the occasion of Diwali. The film which stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, also stars an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi among others.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is in a clash with Ram Setu. Unlike previous Diwali releases, this festive season looked dicey considering the post-pandemic change in the mood of audience. If not a big start, at least a double-digit score was expected from the Ajay Devgn led film and seems like that’s happened.

As per the early trending flowing in, Thank God has managed to record a decent start for itself by making 9-10.50 crores on day 1. Of course, it’s lower than what one expects from a Diwali release. But remember, the post-pandemic period has seen several biggies falling flat, so this is satisfying number considering poor advance booking and competition like Ram Setu. It’s the walk-in audience who has saved the day for the film.

Before Thank God, Ajay Devgn was last seen on the big screen in Runway 34 which didn’t perform well at the box office. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the OTT film Shershaah which because a huge hit. However, before, on the big screen, he appeared in Marjaavan with Tara Sutaria which turned out to be a big box office flop.

Rakul Preet Singh currently has two films running simultaneously in theatres. A few days back, Doctor G starring her with Ayushmann Khurrana hit the screens and it seems to be struggling to strive at the ticket window

So all in all, a lot is already expected from Thank God by the audience and even by its lead actors. It’d be interesting to see how much it will earn in its first week. What do you think? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

