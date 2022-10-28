Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has now slowed down at the box office after bringing in humongous numbers. In India, it created history for a Kollywood film. Even in the international circuit, the film achieved great success and is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film ever globally. Now, here’s the latest update on its worldwide collection.

PS 1 released on 30th September and has completed a theatrical run of 4 weeks. In a meantime, it has gone past Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram to become the highest Kollywood grosser of 2022 at the worldwide box office. Speaking of all time, it’s currently at the 2nd spot below Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s 2.0.

As per the latest update, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is about to end its run soon and has made a monstrous total of 464.70 crores gross so far, at the worldwide box office. Out of this 256 crores nett/ 302.08 crores gross (all languages) has been accumulated in India. Rest 162.62 crores gross comes from overseas. The film is expected to end its run at around 470 crores or a bit less, so the opportunity to hit 500 crores is missed. Let’s see if part 2 manages to do it.

Meanwhile, apart from South celebrities, Katrina Kaif too is amazed by Ponniyin Selvan 1. She praised the film by quoting, “Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, that proves the mettle of an iconic director.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

