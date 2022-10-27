RRR has turned out to be a global phenomenon with love and appreciation coming in from all across the world. Given such a reception, expectations were really high from the film’s box office performance in Japan. However, things are turning out to be underwhelming. Keep reading to know more.

Across the globe, the film did a terrific business of 1144 crores gross. While the expectations were high in India, this action entertainer surprised everyone with its response overseas. Even after a fantastic theatrical run, the film fetched tremendous viewership on the OTT platform and even today, people continue to praise the work done by SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RRR released in Japan on the 21st of October and trade experts were hoping it to be a blockbuster there. The film did well on the very first day by beating the opening day record of Saaho, but thereafter there has been no rise in numbers. As per the report in TrackTollywood.com, the film has earned 4 crores so far in Japan and it is a disappointing total.

After Japan, RRR is planned for its China release. Let’s see how it performs there.

Meanwhile, during RRR’s promotion in Japan, Ram Charan gave a heartwarming speech in an auditorium full of Japanese fans. Ram spoke about how endearing the love and support from Japanese fans have been and how he feels like he is in his homeland. “You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences love and warmth,” he said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s National Award Winning Malayalam Film ‘Indian Rupee’ Turns 11, Actor Expresses Love & Gratitude

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram