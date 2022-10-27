Ram Setu Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Superstar Akshay Kumar had a tough year as all his films failed to make a mark at the box office. However, his Diwali release seemingly became the first choice of the audience as compared to its competitor Thank God.

Khiladi Kumar’s film was expected to open in the 12-14 crores range. However, the film managed to bring 15.25 crores on day 1. The film is now amongst Superstar Kumar’s Top-10 openers to date. Interestingly, the film is not running solo this time.

Ram Setu is locking horns at the box office with Ajay Devgn‘s fantasy drama Thank God. While Akshay Kumar’s film is ringing cash registers, Indra Kumar’s film is struggling to bring the audience to theatres. Kumar’s film also brought in 11.40 crores on the following day thereby bringing its overall collections to 26.65 crores.

As early trends came in, Khiladi Kumar’s film managed to earn 7-9 crores on day 3. This means Abhishek Kumar’s film collection would then stand around Rs 33.65-35.65 crores. At this pace, the film would likely cross the 50-crore mark in the first week. However, it would be interesting to see whether the film will enter the 100-crore club and how long it stays at the box office.

After the box office failure of most Akshay Kumar films recently including Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputli, Raksha Bandhan, it remains highly crucial for this action-adventure to perform well. It might otherwise lead the leading star to reconsider his film choices as Shah Rukh Khan did post the highly-disappointing verdict of Zero.

