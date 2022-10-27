Hombale Films’ Kantara continues to impress everyone with its box office run. While the film has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions, its collections are registering growth every day. Here’s its latest update of Hindi collection.

The Hindi withstands the opposition posed by new releases and sees an upward trend on Diwali and earns a net total of 29.10 crores nett in 13 days. The film opened with an impressive number of 1.27 crores and has been growing ever since then.

On Diwali i.e. Tuesday, Kantara (Hindi) garnered 2.35 crores which jumped again yesterday to 2.60 crores. Apart from this, the film also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in the film. It is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss.

It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture, and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, this Kannada-language action-thriller stars Shetty as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali -played by Kishore. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in supporting roles.

