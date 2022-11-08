Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of her recently released spine-chilling movie, Mili. It was the first time that she worked with her father and the popular producer Boney Kapoor. Late actress Sridevi and Boney’s elder daughter Janhvi has been winning our hearts, ever since her debut with Dhadak. With her iconic fashion looks, groovy moves, and acting skills, she is proving her worth being an actress. Now in a media conversation, she talked about how the stardom factor works in the new generation and how used to work in the superstar era. Scroll below to read more.

Janhvi, in that same conversation, also shared a small story about Rajesh Khanna. Babumoshai of Bollywood who taught ‘zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi’ was a true superstar about every woman used to go crazy.

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview with Galatta Plus opened up about how everybody nowadays in the age of Instagram thinks they are a star and how back in the day, the superstardom used to work. Sharing the same, she said, “I think it’s accurate. But I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. People keep saying that they want to become stars, but your profession is to be an actor. There was a phase in our cinema where aspirational icons and aspirational cinema really… I remember papa telling me stories about how Rajesh Khanna’s car would drive away and women would take the sand and put it in their maang. I don’t think they would do that for anyone today.”

Emphasising the end of the stardom in this generation has brought good in the film industry, Janhvi Kapoor revealed, “Our job description is to tell stories, to move people with our performances. I think that that can be divorced from our personality… I think the only dent that this might cause in our industry is that the opening that a star guaranteed might not be the same. Which is good, because it might motivate people to get off their a**es to write films that are compelling, as opposed to just saying, ‘Acha, yeh hero hai, film ko itne budget mein bana denge, do gaane daal denge, opening toh mil jayegi‘.”

Well, that’s quite right! What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments. On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi and Bawaal.

