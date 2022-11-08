Popular television actor Sharad Kelkar who also worked in a few famous projects, including Tanhaji, Laxmii, Bhuj, rose to massive fame after giving his voice to Baahubali’s Hindi dubbed version. However, the actor’s Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev was recently released on October 25, 2022 and is still getting positive response from the viewers. But according to reports, the screenings have been cancelled for the Marathi movie due to a reason that even irked the director of the film, Abhijeet Deshpande. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Har Har Mahadev is a movie based on a real battle led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with only 300 soldiers. In the historical drama, Sharad played Baji’s character.

Now, according to reports, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former cabinet minister in the MVA government Jitendra Awhad cancelled Har Har Mahadev’s screenings that was lined up at the theatre of a Thane Mall. There were also complaints filed against NCP workers who assaulted and attacked the viewers as well. As per Awhad, the film has “distorted the Maratha history and such movies would not be allowed to be released in the state”.

Now in an interview with First Post, the director of the film Har Har Mahadev, Abhijeet Deshpande shared his opinion and said, “Yesterday, these people barged into a theatre and attacked the audience. I don’t think there can be anything more disgusting than this because it is the audiences for whom we make our movies. It is the audiences who spend their precious money and time to come to the theatres to spend time. And if they are not going to be in a safe environment, then it is extremely shameful.”

Further, Abhijeet Deshpande added that the movie industry should come together and take a stand against bullying. He shared, “For how long should the movie industry remain a quiet witness to the aggressive attempts by these extra-constitutional political forces to shut us up and kill our freedom? Somewhere, all of have to take stance against such bullying. Journalists, filmmakers, everyone should get together. A police complaint has already been filed against a 100-odd people. More action is being initiated.”

