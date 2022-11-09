A day before yesterday, Adipurush makers announced the postponement of the film by almost 5 months. Director Om Raut and the team will be reworking the VFX and other aspects during this extended gap. It is said that over 100 crores more will be spent on this reworking process, making it the most expensive Indian film ever by surpassing biggies like 2.0 and RRR. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film was touted to set a new standard for VFX use in Indian cinema. Sadly, we all saw how badly it got trolled due to the cartoonish feel and fake-looking body of Prabhas. Now, as the magnum opus has got a big extension with its new release date, the team is trying to cover up all the damage done. And yes, it’ll be costing a staggering amount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Adipurush was said to be budgeted at 450 crore+, even though the actual amount is unknown. Now, the reworking process is going to cost another 100 crore+ for the makers. So, overall the budget of the film has gone beyond 550 crores, reports TrackTollywood.com. This is actually more than Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 and Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR, which were the two most expensive Indian films.

So, Adipurush could be termed the most expensive Indian film now. Let’s hope that Om Raut and the team justify such a huge cost with an unforgettable experience.

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. It is scheduled to release on 16th June 2023 in five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is said to be made using motion capture technology and will be screened in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for such entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Come Together For A Madcap Comedy ‘The Crew’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram