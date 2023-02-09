The much-awaited groovy track Kudiyee Ni Teri Song from Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi’s action drama SELFIEE is out now!

After the phenomenal success of the chart-busting dance number ‘Main Khiladi’ from Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee, the much-awaited groovy 2nd track Kudiyee Ni Teri featuring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur is out now!

Kudiyee Ni Teri is sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan with original music by The PropheC and recreation by Tanishk Bagchi. In the video, Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur can be seen matching steps on the dance floor to soft Punjabi beats.

Star Studios Presents SELFIEE in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames, and Cape Of Good Films. As soon as the video of the song dropped, fans were quick to react. Many showered their love on Akshay Kumar and said that there is no one like him.

One of the users wrote, “Akshay Kumar nailed it.”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “The swag of this actor is unmatchable.”

Interestingly, Mrunal Thakur has a cameo in the film and she had recently even expressed excitement as well about the same.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen, Selfiee releases in theatres on February 24, 2024. Check out the song ASAP! and do not forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

