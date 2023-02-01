Presenting the Exciting SELFIEE Jodi: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi light up the screen and bring back the iconic 90s magic with the Dance Number of 2023: Main Khiladi song out now!

Joining the entertaining duo in the phenomenal dance track are Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, watch as Team Selfiee take you on a foot-tapping groovy ride!

Sung by Udit Narayan & Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and composed by Anu Malik, the music of Selfie’s song is recreated, programmed and arranged by Tanishk Bagchi.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. The song is a reworking of one of Akshay Kumar’s earlier iconic popular dance numbers and audiences are loving it. It is a remake of 1990s hit dance song Mein Khiladi Tu Anari which had Akshay and Saif Ali Khan but this time Emraan is filling Saif’s shoes.

The original song had the Khiladi Kumar in a black blazer and tie and Saif in a brown jacket, but the new song has Akshay in a shimmery green blazer and Emraan Hashmi in a shimmery black jacket. The new duo is seen performing one of the original dance steps that has Emraan doing Saif’s dance step while lying on the floor with Akshay dancing in front of him.

Directed by Raj Mehta, this year’s biggest action-drama SELFIEE releases in theatres on 24th Feb, 2023.

