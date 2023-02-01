Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up On Directing 'Ved': "The Only Confidant I Had Was Genelia Deshmukh..."

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, whose recently released Marathi film ‘Ved’, directed by her husband Riteish Deshmukh, has been getting a lot of positive response, recently revealed that earlier she used to get annoyed by Riteish making videos on Tik Tok and reels.

But, over the period she started enjoying being on reels so much so that she feels that half her auditions are given through reels.

Talking about viral reels, Genelia Deshmukh said, “When we first started creating content it was for Tik Tok. When Riteish started making these during the pandemic it would really annoy me. Soon he started involving me in them as well and initially I only did it because he asked me to. But soon I found my space on it and started enjoying it. Today I feel half my auditions are given through this.”

Riteish Deshmukh on his part said that he was initially low on confidence and thought that people would make fun of him if he told them about his plans to direct the film.

He told Film Companion, “I thought people would laugh at me if I told them I wanted to direct – the only confidant I had was Genelia. So to decide I wanted to direct was actually the most terrifying part. I’m not born into the world of cinema to be able to understand the nuances of it. I remember I used to go on Karan Johar’s outdoor sets for films like ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ where I stayed for 15 days and just watched Shah Rukh act and understood the craft.”

‘Ved’, which marks the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh, is the second biggest hit in the Marathi film industry after ‘Sairaat’.

But, for Riteish, the film was a gamble because of the cost recovery, “More than happiness there is a huge sense of relief now. A few weeks before the release everything came on to us. We didn’t have studios or distributors backing us. Ved was made at a higher budget than your average Marathi film so our recoveries were different. So we were all in as a gamble. So the euphoria hasn’t set in yet but there’s a huge sense of relief.”

