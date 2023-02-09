After staying away from the limelight for more than four years, Shah Rukh Khan made his blockbuster comeback with Pathaan. The film went on to break several records at the box office. Not only SRK has returned to the silver screen, but he is also now trying to make more appearances in ads than he has made in the last few years, and it is surely a treat for his fans.

Recently, SRK appeared in a commercial for a soft drink brand, in which the actor can be seen performing stunts similar to the ones he performed in Pathaan. In the one–minute ad, SRK, dressed all in black can be seen thrashing goons. Towards the end of the commercial, the director tells him that a stuntman will take it over and he can relax. But guess what? SRK rejects the offer. Later, the ad was shared on Twitter & fans couldn’t stop reacting. Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ad commercial of the soft drink brand where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen performing record -tod action was shared by one of his fan pages. As soon as the video surfaced on Twitter, fans were quick to react, and they bombarded the comment section with multiple heart and fire emojis.

One of the use even drew comparisons with Pathaan and wrote, “His next movie Pathaan 2 or Tiger 3 will have a similar scene same to how there was a train scene ad for Thumbs up and there was also a train scene for Pathaan.”

Another user was quick to comment, “Saare TVC Pathaan 2 mai dalo ab…he is now the biggest action star of India, who does logical action.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Anand’s directorial spy thriller, Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The film has not only smashed box office records in India but has made a mark in the international market, and has minted a gross of 865 crores worldwide.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals With Her Social Media Image She’d Be “Able To Pay For EMIs With More Ease” Adds “Hopefully I Like Cute…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News