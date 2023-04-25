We say Pallavi and you will most probably remember the curly haired wamp from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii which was so convincingly played by actor Shweta Kawaatra. However, over the years her name might have passed into oblivion which was an unfortunate choice she had to take.

Recently, actress Ila Arun, while promoting her next project, talked about how her close friend Shweta wanted to kill herself and she struggled with the same feeling for five long years. Shweta was battling postpartum depression and it took her five long years to battle the same.

Her journey was heartbreaking but the actress took it one day at a time. Shweta Kawaatra is married to Manav Gohil and she has a 10-year-old daughter. Scroll down to read about her tough journey where she struggled to barely live and not kill herself as she embraced motherhood.

Ila Arun was recently promoting her play Baby’s Blues based on postpartum depression. While talking to News 18 she revealed how Shweta Kawaatra had to struggle for five long years to come out of this phase. She said, “We have a very dear friend Shweta Kawaatra and she suffered for five years. She was ready to kill herself. Now, she has overcome her problems and is in a position where she can share her thoughts with young mothers. Becoming a mother is God’s blessing and it is very unfortunate that women have suffered because of hormonal, social, or emotional changes. After watching the play, you will know to what degree postpartum depression can reach. It can be an extreme situation.”

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress was at her peak when she married actor Manav Gohil and took a break from TV. However, in an old interview with HT, the actress opened up on battling postpartum depression after she delivered a baby girl and it was a long journey of 5 years. She said, “I was not just low, I had brain fog. I had panic attacks. I would be angry for no reason. I used to feel helpless, I was suicidal and this was a very hopeless situation.”

Shweta Kawaatra gained 30kgs during her pregnancy and it took her a lot of time to feel fine. It was after that she started working out. Then she took up the project, Baal Veer, and called it a confidence booster. In the same interview, she revealed, “I did Baal Veer because I lost all confidence. In depression, you want to isolate yourself. You feel very conscious of yourself and you feel very unconfident.”

Shweta does not feel any hurry to rush to work. She was last seen in a brief appearance in Akshay Kumar‘s Ram Setu. She wants to take it slow as she awaits good work and tries to strike a perfect balance between her family and work.

Shweta Kawaatra and Manav Gohil got married in 2004 and the couple welcomed a baby girl after eight years of tying the knot. Shweta started her TV career with episodics of Saturday Suspense and Star Bestsellers before she shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor‘s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii playing the lead antagonist Pallavi.

