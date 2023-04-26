Actor Paras Kalnawat gained popularity with the TV series Anupamaa. However, he left his fans in shock when he quit the show and joined another reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He faced much criticism for walking out of Rupali Ganguly’s show and even fans were heartbroken.

Paras was loved for his stint in the dance reality show. Recently during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the actor revealed why he unfollowed his JDJ judge Nora Fatehi despite him being vocal about crushing on her big time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Anupamaa actor had earlier confessed in an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that he had a huge crush on the Saki Saki dancer Nora Fatehi. Nora, who was flattered by this cute admission, started following Paras. And he followed her back. But later the two stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a fan recently asked why. Scroll down to read the actor’s reason.

During an AMA session, Paras addressed the fan’s question and asked him to inquire about the same query from Nora first, hinting that the Bharat actress unfollowed him after the show ended. “Kyu na pehle ye sawaal unse pucha jaaye”, wrote Paras on his Instagram.

In the same session, Paras Kalnawat even confirmed that he is not in touch with his ‘Nandini’ from the show played by Anagha Bhosle. “Aapki Anagha Di ab reply nahi karti hum aam logo ke messages”, he replied to a question during his AMA session.

Paras played Anupamaa & Vanraj Shah’s son Samar on the show. His character had a very strong arc which eventually sublimed as Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj entered the show. Paras decided to quit and move on.

He next joined Colors’ TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which was judged by Nora Fatehi. Paras even confessed that he once waited outside Nora’s vanity van to get a glimpse of her but he was unlucky. The Kusu Kusu dancer hugged Paras and followed him on Instagram later.

On the work front, Paras Kalnawat is currently playing Rajvir Luthra in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya. He shot to fame with Star Plus’ Meri Durga where he romanced Uorfi Javed on screen and later off-screen.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Fame Shweta Kawaatra ‘Wanted To Kill Herself’ After Suffering From Postpartum Depression For Five Years, Reveals Ila Arun

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News