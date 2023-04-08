Nora Fatehi knows precisely how to stay in the limelight. Every time the actress walks out of the house, even for a few minutes, she grabs headlines. Well, given her stunning looks and the devil-may-care attitude, we are not surprised. But sadly, sometimes all this attention backfires. Something similar happened with Nora at a recent award show. She wore a white gown for the occasion that the majority of the netizens did not like. Scroll on to learn more.

Through the years, Nora has established her foot in Bollywood by making all the right choices. She appeared in Bigg Boss season 9 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9 for more fame and recognition. It all worked in her favour as the actress later starred in hit songs Saki Saki and Dilbar Dilbar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ABCD 2 actress recently attended an award show in a super stylish look. She wore a white gown that was anything but basic. The upper half of the dress – from the turtleneck to the torso – was studded with dazzling crystals. The lower half of the attire hugged Nora Fatehi’s body in a s*xy way and left a long trail at the back for that extra appeal. The highlight of the outfit was definitely the sleeves. She wore white gloves and flaunted mammoth sleeves that looked OTT and unique.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram is creating quite a buzz but sadly, not for the right reason. Netizens are not happy with Nora Fatehi’s extravagant look and flooded the comment section with weird remarks. Here’s what they said –

One wrote, “Ma’am mera pillow wapis dedo sona hai mujhe🙃”

Another said, “Shaving foam se ghira razor lag rahi hai 😜😂Shee took”

The third user wrote, “Chand chupa badal me song seriously… Bt unfortunately she is not Chand… 😕😕😕”

Another added, “Yeh kya rajai ood k agi”

One said, “Bath tub main se uth ke aayi ho Nora ji? 🐱”

A different user penned, “Look like popcorn 😂😂😂”

Well, no matter what netizens say, we think Nora Fatehi carried the OTT gown with swag, sass and grace.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Receives Massive Backlash As He Grooves To ‘Oo Antava’ With Nora Fatehi During Their Atlanta Tour, Netizens Cringe: “Ye Buddha Pagal Ho Gaya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News