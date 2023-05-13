Priyanka Chopra Jonas aka desi girl, landed in India amid the rumours of actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement that is scheduled for today. As per reports, the duo is expected to exchange rings in the presence of many big shots from the world of B-town and politics both. To be a part of the celebrations, Pecee is already here; however, as soon as she landed, the actress got irritated after a few fans tried to forcibly take a selfie with her. Scroll below to read the details!

The Citadel actress can be spotted walking along with her security and team inside the airport in a brown oversized sweatshirt and matching pants. The actress gets approached by a male fan for a selfie who apparently pushed one of her team members, she decides to stop for a selfie, and then, another fan tries to get close to the actress which left her irritated.

In the video, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen walking towards the exit in Delhi airport, and as soon as the fans spot her, they approached her for a selfie. In the video, one can spot a man dressed in a black T-shirt pushing one of her team members to take a picture with her. Priyanka’s team member too pushed that guy. However, the actress agreed to selfie. Then, another person came very close to her for the picture. His action left the actress uncomfortable as she gave him a deadly stare and also gestured to him to maintain the distance.

The viral video in which Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be visibly seen uncomfortable with a fan’s gesture shared by Instant Bollywood has garnered a lot of eyeballs, and netizens were quick to slam the man for crossing the limit.

One of the users wrote, “Look at them, when actors we create havoc.”

“People are stupid.”

“Even then, Priyanka kept patience and allowed to take selfie, fans ko bhi apni limits cross nhi karni chahiye.”

“Yes let her be. Can we be a lil more civilized?”

Another user mocked and wrote, “ Acha hua Delhi metro mai nhi thi.”

“Fans hi ch*tiye hai.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

What are your thoughts on this? Fans should respect the boundaries of celebrities, isn’t it? Let us know in the comment section below!

