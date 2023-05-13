Although Imraz Zahid’s Ab Dilli Dur Nahin had a subdued release on Friday due to the paucity of screens, the word-of-mouth for the film about an aspiring Civil Servant from Bihar is so strong that it has now reached Antilia Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani’s famous residence in Mumbai.

Imran Zahid’s team has received an email from the Ambani team requesting for a screening at the Mukesh Ambani’s private theatre in Antilia.

The Mail reads,”This is in regard to the screening of your upcoming movie “Ab Dilli Dur Nahin” for our CMD’s Pvt viewing in Antilia theatre.”

Talking about the same, the lead actor of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin Imran Zahid shared,”We are beyond honoured that our film is not only inspiring thousands but also caught the eye of the biggest titan Mr Mukesh Ambani. We hope they love the film too. Initially, when the makers received a call they thought its prank call and asked for an official mail. But later on when we received an official mail it came out to be true, we were so overjoyed to see our film being chosen to screen in Antilia.”

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the story chronicles the journey of a small-town boy aspiring to become an IAS officer which released on 12th May. Director Mahesh Bhatt is seen playing a cameo in this film.The film is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z and Sanjay Mawar, under the banner of Shining Sun Studios.

