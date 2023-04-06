Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A song from the film was recently released with Ram Charan, Venkatesh and Salman Khan dancing together. Titled, Yentamma, this song is receiving love from fans especially because of the RRR actor’s special cameo. But do you know how much he charged for this cameo?

Magadheera actor, who is still enjoying his Oscar win for RRR song Naatu Naatu, has appeared in Salman Khan’s film after he charged a single digit amount. And that single digit is zero. Yes, you read it right.

According to reports, Ram Charan did not charge any fee for his appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma. He did the cameo as a return of favour instead. A few months back, Salman Khan made a special appearance for Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather and the cameo was much appreciated.

Bhaijaan did not charge a single penny for his appearance in the film as he is good friends with Chiranjeevi and now as a return of favour his son came on board for Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan without charging anything.

This will not be Ram Charan’s first performance in a Hindi Film. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 opposite Priyanka Chopra with a film titled Zanjeer, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film. The film tanked disastrously. However, Ram Charan won the Hindi audiences with the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Ever since the Yentamma song was released, it has been getting rave reviews and fans are going gaga seeing Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Ram Charan Teja dancing together in lungis on the steps of Master Jani. The song also features the lead actress of the film Pooja Hegde.

The song has garnered around 24 million views in 48 hours.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji and the film is set to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

