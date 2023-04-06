Yesterday, a big surprise bomb was dropped as YRF made things official about War 2’s casting. Moving forward with an unimaginable move, the studio left everyone jaw-dropped by announcing Jr NTR’s entry into their much-awaited film of Spy Universe. He’ll be playing an antagonist in front of Hrithik Roshan. The project is huge and expected to yield a hefty paycheck for the RRR star.

Jr NTR is a huge name in the Tollywood industry and with RRR becoming a phenomenon, he has now reached every corner of the country. As his RRR co-star Ram Charan had already made a debut in Bollywood, NTR fans were wondering if he’s making a smashing entry in the Hindi film industry anytime soon. And here it is! The actor has dropped the biggest-ever surprise.

Reportedly, Jr NTR had charged a whopping 45 crores for RRR as the film required a long commitment due to its scale. Now we all know that post the SS Rajamouli directorial, there’s a tremendous increase in NTR’s fan following. In fact, the film has taken his stardom to the next level. Considering this, we wonder how much he would get paid for a colossal project like War 2.

Nowadays, there’s a fad of 100 crore club even in the salaries of Indian actors. Big guns like Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay and Akshay Kumar are well known to charge fees above 100 crores for each film. We might get to hear that Jr NTR had joined the club with War 2. But that would be far from reality as we believe that NTR is currently in a league where he can play in profit-sharing.

Jr NTR’s addition has turned War 2 into a sure-shot goldmine for YRF as the film is bound to do record-breaking business in Telugu states. So clearly, he’ll be more than happy to play in profit-sharing rather than charging a particular amount.

