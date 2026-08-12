The Odyssey India Box Office Day 26 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues to enjoy a stable run at the Indian box office. It made the most of the fourth discounted Tuesday, bringing in impressive figures even in its fourth week. Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson starrer is now set to touch the 170 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 26 update!

How much has it earned in India?

It is indeed unbelievable for a Hollywood film to enjoy such stable momentum in its fourth week in India. Mind you, there’s also strong competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Despite all obstacles, The Odyssey added 1.60 crore net to its kitty on day 26, as per estimates. It saw a 28% jump compared to fourth Monday of 1.25 crore.

The total collection now stands at 168.13 crore net. The epic action fantasy film is aiming to beat The Jungle Book (188 crore) and become the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film in its lifetime. The target is less than 20 crore away, but it will face competition from two big local releases, Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, starting Friday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Day 22 – 2.29 crore

Day 23 – 4.05 crore

Day 24 – 3.93 crore

Day 25 – 1.25 crore

Day 26 – 1.60 crore

Total – 168.13 crore

Set to touch the 170 crore mark!

Tomorrow or by Friday, The Odyssey will touch the 170 crore mark in India. It is Christopher Nolan‘s highest-grossing film here, achieving all new benchmarks with every passing day.

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 26 Summary

Net collection: 168.13 crore

Gross collection: 198.41 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 13: Tom Holland Starrer Is Just 14.1 Crore Away From Its Next Milestone!

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