South sweethearts Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s dreamy wedding in Italy was an ode to their love. In the presence of their star-studded family and friends, the couple celebrated their union in exquisite Manish Malhotra ensembles. Lavanya, ditching the pastels, hues, and ivories, opted for traditional red for her big day. While some of the Bollywood brides have lately been doing away with red, going for pastels (yes, we are talking about Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, and Parineeti Chopra), it has been the go-to color for many actresses for decades now.

Lavanya Tripathi found her prince charming in Varun Tej, and the duo got engaged earlier this year, finally confirming their relationship that they kept under wraps for several years. Their wedding was attended by the Allu and Konidela family, including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nagendra Babu and among others.

For her big day, Lavanya opted for a simple yet elegant red saree, making heads turn with her sophisticated ensemble. She let her hair be covered with a net dupatta, pairing her wedding look with gold jewelry consisting of necklaces, bangles, haath phool, and matha patti. All in all, she made for a lovely bride.

It feels like forever since we saw a Bollywood bride decked up in a traditional red. Has Anyone worn red since Katrina Kaif? We are not saying that those who opted for pastels did not look good, but yes, it did look overused to the extent that red feels refreshing now. As Lavanya Tripathi brings color and joy back, we are looking at Bollywood brides who went traditional with red sarees.

1. Dia Mirza

Who could forget Dia Mirza‘s sustainable handloom chokadi silk saree that she opted for her big day as she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi? The actress wore the Chokdi silk brocade sari from the label. The red saree boasted a floral barfi jaal with butas paired with a Rridha silk blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

2. Deepika Padukone

For her Mangalorean wedding, Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful real zari kanjivaram red gold saree from the House of Angadi in Bangalore. The stunning actress wore a Sabyasachi veil and jewelry with her traditional fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

3. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam wore her mother’s 33-year-old saree when she married Aditya Dhar. The maroon silk saree featured intricate gold details all over. Her dupatta was a gift from her grandmother, and the actress elevated her look with a gold necklace, earrings, matha tikka, and a pahadi nath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Blogger (@wedding_diaries_1)

4. Angira Dhar

Angira Dhar made for an elegant bride in a red silk sari featuring big golden floral motifs that she paired with a matching high-neck red blouse. She also added an orange veil to her bridal outfit, accessorizing the look with earrings and matha tikka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Tiwari (@anandntiwari)

5. Maanvi Gaagroo

Maanvi Gagroo opted for an elegant red saree for her wedding to comedian Kumar Varun. The Four More Actress took the big plunge looking respledent in a cadmium red saree by designer Shantanu Goenka. The embroidered saree featuring a net base was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

Must Read: Karwa Chauth 2023: The ‘Red Saree Queens’ – From Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone, Choose Any From These Outfits To Shine Bright This Festive Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News