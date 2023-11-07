Tara Sutaria is a perfectionist when it comes to styling her looks. The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of her film ‘Apurva’, knows how to leave fans gasping for air with her head-turning appearances. Tara usually keeps a low-key profile and is hardly spotted in the bay – but promotional events of her upcoming film have allowed her to let her inner fashionista shine as she serves a visual treat for fashion lovers.

Confirming her breakup with former boyfriend Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria recently revealed she’s single. This comes weeks after the SOTY 2 debutante was spotted exiting a restaurant with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, fueling rumors that she has found love in the Aashiqui 2 star. However, Tara has confirmed that she is not in a relationship and added that she always has a good laugh with her parents every time she is romantically linked to her co-stars or actors. The actress also shared that she has been perceived by filmmakers as ‘too urban.’

Tara Sutaria is making her comeback to the movies after the failure of her last outing, Ek Villain Returns. Calling Apruva one of the most ambitious projects of her career, Tara Sutaria recently launched the intriguing trailer of the film. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva is a story of an ordinary girl who must outwit hardcore dacoits to survive one night before any help comes her way.

Coming to Tara Sutaria’s fashionable picks during the promotions of Apurva, the actress recently stunned fans with a hand-woven ice-blue silk saree from the shelves of clothing brand Ekaya Banaras. But now, she has proved she can do it all, acing a stunning modern boss babe monochrome toned look with her signature nude glam.

The 27-year-old actress turned heads as she opted for a turtleneck top that she teamed with a black box pleated short skirt. She added a white longline blazer with a black lapel, open front, and power shoulder to add that extra layer of sass to her look. The Ek Villain Returns actress’ elegant ensemble was crafted by ace designer, Falguni Shane Peacock, who is known for her custom collections.

Bringing a smart vibe to her studious look, Tara further styled her straight hair in a sleek hair-do with an off-the-center parting, going absolutely classy with her outfit. She finished off her look with the right accessories, adding stone-studded silver earrings and a finger-ring.

We know Tara Sutaria is a makeup junkie, but she hit it out of the park with her glam this time, bringing a retro charm with her thick eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her expertly contoured cheeks with a hint of blush just added to the perfection of her look. She finished the glam with mauve lips and her French manicure was just too good to go unnoticed.

