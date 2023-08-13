Tara Sutaria, known for inspiring today’s youth with her presence, has added another feather to her cap. The talented actress recently graced a literature festival in Bhutan, having received a gracious invitation from none other than the Queen Mother herself. During her stay, she delved into Bhutanese culture and traditions, soaking in the richness of the land.

Tara’s visit is in honor of an invitation extended by Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Bhutan. The annual international literary festival, Bhutan Echoes. Sutaria, known for her influence on young women and her embodiment of empowerment, has been invited to share her remarkable journey, underscoring the significance of arts.

Taking to social media, Tara Sutaria shared a video of herself from the event and wrote “As a young woman and professional in an increasingly tough world (and business!) that is fleeting and ever changing – my learning has been to stick to my beliefs and never allow the transfer of power to those that seek it.”

Tara Sutaria’s post further read, “Hold your own, know your name, and go your own way, ladies!!! We can be what we have always desired. This was a little snippet of my talk at @bhutanechoes – A most wonderful Literature Festival in the glorious kingdom of Bhutan. @manfrombhutan”

Tara Sutaria’s presence at Bhutan Echoes not only highlights her prowess as an actress but also showcases her commitment to embracing diverse cultures and advocating for the arts as a driving force for societal progress.Her Majesty the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is the Chief Patron of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Literature Festival.

Meanwhile, Tara will next be seen in Apurva, and the actress is looking forward to the film as she believes that the story of a survival thriller is one of the most interesting subjects that challenge her as a performer, and she has never played a character like it before.

