Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who recently tied the knot with long-time partner Salim Karim, an entrepreneur, recently shared 2 posts in different attires with an array of fresh pictures and a video from her wedding festivities.

Her most recent post has the actress dressed in a floral white and red lehenga, choora and earrings. In one of the pictures, she and her husband Salim Karim held each other and smiled.

In her earlier post, she shared photos in which she posed with her friends and family members. She even danced to her ‘Raees’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan‘s song ‘Maahi Ve’ from ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ as she wore cream, saffron and red outfits.

Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote: “What a good. What a Best. So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests’. This is how they went – Me: Guys please I’m too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends – No. we have to. M – Ok just one? F – Hell No. M – Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F – talk to the (raised hand emoji). As time came close and they all were over everyday.”

She further mentioned in her earlier post: “I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me – held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah. PS My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can’t believe she made it. It’s her birthday today – I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever.”

Mahira and Salim exchanged wedding vows in Pakistan’s Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. This is Mahira’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. The two separated in 2015.

