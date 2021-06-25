Race 3 was one such film that was most-talked-about and much-hyped after it was announced that Salman Khan would make an entry in it. Though the third part of the franchise had an average run at the box office, fans still talk about it. But did you know, Freddy Daruwala, who played the antagonist in Race 3, said that he originally turned the film down because he was told that it would be a ‘small role’.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard it right. Freddy had initially rejected the role, but only after casting director Mukesh Chhabra told him that he would be facing off Salman, he agreed to do the film. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Freddy Daruwala, while speaking to a leading daily, said that he was uninterested during the narration of Salman Khan starrer Race 3, as he had reservations about the length of his role. “When I was offered Race 3, I was told that it would be a small role, and so it didn’t interest me. I didn’t even pay attention to the narration and turned it down,” he said.

“It was then that the casting director Mukesh Chhabra informed me that I would be pitted opposite Salman Khan in the film. I was also told by the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani that since I am the main villain, I’ll also get a poster. So you see, this film was meant to be mine. Even after turning it down, it came to me,” Freddy Daruwala added.

For the unversed, Freddy made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi-starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, in which he played the antagonist. He has since starred in films such as Commando 2 and Race 3.

Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza, starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Freddy Daruwala played Rana Khanna, a business rival of Anil’s character Shamsher Singh, who was later revealed to be in cahoots with him.

Must Read: Himachali Local Fails To Recognize Anupam Kher, Memers Be Like “Gazab Beizzati Hai Yaar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube