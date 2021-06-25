Actress Bhumi Pednekar thanks her parents for making her an opinionated person.

“I thank my parents for imparting strong values in me and I’m deeply thankful to them for making me this opinionated person that I have become,” Bhumi, who is also an environmentalist, said.

Bhumi Pednekar added: “I will continue on my mission to constantly do my bit for the community and the fellow citizens of my country.”

Bhumi Pednekar, with her initiatives Climate Warrior and Covid Warrior, tries to reach out to people in need and raise as much awareness on critical issues that our country faces today.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Raksha Bandhan”. She will also be seen in “Badhaai Do”, a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Badhaai Ho”.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar has resumed shooting and says it feels surreal to be back on set.

“I have been itching to be back on the set and resume work. I find myself fortunate that I’m starting to work as soon as the unlock started in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot over the last one year and it has been pushed to the brink by this pandemic,” Bhumi said.

