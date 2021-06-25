Shah Rukh Khan has been trending on all social media platforms as the superstar has completed almost three decades in the Bollywood industry. On the occasion of completing 29 years in the industry, the Zero actor did an #AskSRK on Twitter and fans spammed him with questions regarding his upcoming films.

A user then asked him if he can release a dance number till then and replying with his signature sarcasm, SRK is winning the internet and how.

His fans asked him all sorts of questions and like a pro, the actor gave apt replies to them.

A fan asked SRK, “Movie release might not be a good option right now, how about a Dance Number .. which might hold us for some time??”

Movie release might not be a good option right now, how about a Dance Number .. which might hold us for some time??#AskSrk @iamsrk — Tushar Sharma (@TuShahRukh) June 25, 2021

Replying to the fan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi.”

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Haha, we can’t wait for the superstar to announce his movies soon.

Meanwhile, recently SRK and Kajol’s funeral scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had become a meme and was trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

From Christiano Ronaldo removing Coca Cola bottles and asking fans to drink water to Jaadu giving his supernatural powers to Hrithik Roshan’s Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya, the internet was flooded with SRK & Kajol’s memes.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for YRF’s Pathan but hasn’t made any official announcements yet. Recently, he took to his Twitter and shared an adorable message on the occasion of Father’s Day and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’”.

What are your thoughts on SRK giving a reply to a fan in his signature sarcastic way? Tell us in the comments below.

