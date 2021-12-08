Ankita Lokhande and fiancé Vicky Jain have recently been in the news for their wedding photoshoot and their upcoming marriage. With just days left until they tie the nuptial knot, preparation for the big day and all pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. Amidst this, we came across a piece of not so happy news.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, the Pavitra Rishta actress was admitted to a suburban hospital last night. Why? How is she now? Read on to know the answers to these questions below.

Advertisement

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande was admitted to a suburban hospital last night. A source in the know told the publication, “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors.” We are happy the actress didn’t sustain any major injury and is being nursed back to health soon.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, Jain confirmed their upcoming marriage by sharing pictures of them dressed as a Maharashtrian bride and groom on social media. Posting them on social media, he captioned them, “मी आमच्यावर प्रेम करतो” BUT “पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त..❣❣#AnVikikahani” While the first pic saw a woman tying the Mundavalya around Vicky’s forehead, the next one saw Vicky and Anita enjoying a moment while dancing together. The actress was dressed as a traditional Maharashtrian green silk saree with a bright pink border. She completed her look with a chunky golden necklace, matching earrings, a traditional nose pin and classic green glass bangles.

The actress also hosted a bachelorette party for her friends. This celebration was attended by her celeb friends like Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, among many others.

We wish Ankita Lokhande a speedy recovery as the wedding date draws near.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Guess Who Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta Is Rooting For This Season?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube