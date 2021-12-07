Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal made headlines since their link-up rumours started in Indian Idol 12. The two became fan favourites but many even speculated that they’re doing it for a publicity stunt. Meanwhile, there were rumours that the two have broken up after reports suggested that the female singer backed out from the upcoming music video with Pawandeep.

Advertisement

The two along with Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish are currently on tour since the singing reality show ended. Earlier they performed on some iconic venues in the UK and now they’re in Canada.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a recent Instagram post by Danish clarifies that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal aren’t going separate ways and they’re still together. In the video shared by the singer, AruDeep along with Sayli Kamble can be seen enjoying the snow, the couple even hold hands.

Sharing the video, Mohd Danish wrote, “Friends are forever.”

Meanwhile, seeing Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together after break up rumours, fans are totally elated to see them together again. A fan wrote, “rb kre hmesa sath rhe Arudeep,” while another fan wrote, “Very happy to see u guys r enjoying together pawanu nd aru,” a third user wrote, “Aag lage basti me idols aapne masti me..enjoy all of you and all the best Love you Aru and Pawan.”

According to recent reports by ETimes, the female singer’s parents are not really fond of his connection with Pawandeep due to which they don’t want her to shoot for the upcoming music video.

In a conversation with the news portal, director/producer Raj Surani clarified the reports saying, “Arunita Kanjilal said that she is not comfortable in acting now, although her commitment was to be part of the music videos of the series. We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents’ decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video.”

Now looking at the recent social post, it is clear that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are indeed together but there’s no confirmation if they’ll shoot for the music video or not.

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Urvashi Dholakia Is Clueless About Bigg Boss 15 Despite Winning Season 6: “I Don’t Watch The Show At All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube