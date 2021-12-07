TV actress Urvashi Dholakia is well known for her roles Komolika Basu and Queen Iravati in Ekta Kapoor’s soaps Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Chandrakanta. She also appeared as a contestant on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss season 6 in 2013. She went on the win the season as well.

The actress won the season by a narrow margin defeating her nearest rival Imam Siddique. However, the vamp of the small screen did not expect that she will win the show and now she calls it one of the best experiences of her life.

Talking to ETimes, Urvashi Dholakia said, “For those three months when I was cut off from all the worldly things like yeh bill nahin dena, woh bill nahin dena… it was a great journey.” She also revealed whether winning Bigg Boss had helped her career.

The TV actress said, “It is another feather in my cap. People knew me earlier on the basis of characters that I had played; they didn’t know who I was as a person. So that gave me an opportunity to show the world the real me. That’s what the show is all about, it gives people a chance to show who they are. It’s not easy living with 15 new people inside the house. I will call it more of an arranged marriage where you barely know people from the other side. So you have to understand and adjust to different situations. Also, it’s the money why people choose to do a reality show because everyone needs to run their kitchen.”

Urvashi Dholakia has been receiving offers to participate in Bigg Boss for a long time. However, she only took up the offer only for season 6. Revealing further on why she agreed to the reality show, she said, “I was offered the show every year but I agreed to do it only when i was prepared for it. I said a yes in the 6th season because I am the kind of person who doesn’t start something unless I am sure about it. I entered the house as an established name from the industry. People knew me well as an actor.”

Following her stint in the Salman Khan hosted show, Dholakia said that she no longer watches the show so has no comment on it. “I don’t watch the show at all and I cannot even comment on anything which is going on,” she added.

