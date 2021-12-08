Bigg Boss 15 has currently grabbed all the eyeballs in the Television world. Be it Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty or Pratik Sehajpal, the internet is divided with viewers rooting for their favourite. As many know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is a fan of the show as well. But can you guess who is she rooting for this season? Scroll below for details!

As most know, BB15 viewers including renowned celebrities have been sharing their take on Twitter. Be it Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan or Prince Narula, these contestants have shared their opinions on the contestants and recent happenings inside the house.

Alike them, even Munmun Dutta has been time and again tweeting about Bigg Boss 15. While she comments on several incidents, it is quite evident that the actress is rooting for one specific contestant. Can you guess?

In multiple tweets, Munmun Dutta has mentioned how she is loving the game of Shamita Shetty. “Shamita ‘Queen’ Shetty.. That’s it !! #ShamitaShetty #BB15,” the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress tweeted during the last Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Even earlier, Munmun Dutta in a different tweet had shared, “Loving #ShamitaShetty in today’s episode. Everything about her. Well done Clapping hands sign Loving the team (gharwale) and their bond TODAY” It was in reference to the period when the contestants were divided into Gharwale and Junglewasis. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt were the contestants inside the house.

Have a look at the tweets shared by Munmun below:

Loving #ShamitaShetty in today’s episode. Everything about her . Well done 👏🏻 Loving the team (gharwale) and their bond TODAY #BigBoss15 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing a huge sequence as one of the VIPs will get a chance to get a ticket to finale. It is Abhijit Bichukale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh and Rashami Desai who will be fighting for the ticket.

