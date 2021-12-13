Hindi-language stand-up comedy and talk show The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It premiered in 2016 and it continues to rule the TV space. Several superstars have graced the show but there are few stars who vowed to visit the show.

So let’s take a look at some of the famous celebrities who refused to appear on the show despite receiving invitations multiple times.

Sachin Tendulkar

He is one of the most popular names in the sports world. Sachin Tendulkar: A Billion Dreams, a sports documentary based on his life as a cricketer was released in 2017. At that invitations were sent to him several times but for some unknown reasons, he refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

MS Dhoni

Another cricketer who refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. A biopic based on the life of captain cool was released in 2016. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the titular role in the biopic. At that time the skipper was invited to the show but for some unknown reasons, he refused.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s very own Mr Perfectionist is well known for refusing to attend award shows also refusing to attend Kapil Sharma show. The reason behind his decision is still not known.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar is one of the respected and legendary actors in the film industry. He has made a mark in Bollywood and Marathi film industries. Apparently, he too refused to appear on the comedy show.

Mukesh Khanna

Shaktiman aka Mukesh Khanna once took Instagram and said that he would never appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

