The Kapil Sharma Show has become an integral part of our everyday lives. This show is undoubtedly our weekly dose of laughter and we can’t get enough of the stellar cast along with new guests every weekend. Recently, when Sunny Deol appeared on the show with his son Karan Deol, Krushna Abhishek cracked a joke and it had a Navjot Singh Sidhu connect to it; in Archana Puran Singh’s context. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan was here to promote his upcoming film ‘Velle’ along with his co-stars Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari.

While Karan Deol made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host asked him if he talked about his girlfriends to his father Sunny Deol. And then Sunny added to the same and revealed that this one time, Karan brought a girl home and how it made him worried about how the girls’ parents would think. Haha, that’s every parent ever.

Post this discussion, Krushna Abhishek as Sapna makes an entrance on The Kapil Sharma Show and Archana Puran Singh calls him ‘Vella’.

Later as Krushna carried through her act, he revealed that he kidnapped Archana but her husband Parmeet Sethi sent him money and a bouquet and therefore had to let her go.

He further joked and added that Navjot Singh Sidhu also sent him a bouquet within two hours of Archana Puran Singh’s kidnapping and everyone burst into laughter.

Haha, the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show never misses a chance to crack a joke around Navjot and Archana.

Did you all watch last weekend’s episode of TKSS where Sunny Deol and Karan Deol made a stunning appearance? Tell us your favourite incident from the episode in the comments below.

