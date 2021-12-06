Color’s most-watched and loved reality show Bigg Boss is famously known for its masaledaar content. The show is currently airing its 15th season with Salman Khan being its host. Well, it was recently seen that Umar Riaz was slammed by Salman on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the latter is very upset on the same!

Read on ahead to know what heated argument took place between the host and the contestant of the show.

So, Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode is known for host Salman Khan speaking about what the contestants have done right or wrong throughout the week on the show. However, at times things get heated and some contestants end up bearing that burn. This time the contestant was Umar Riaz.

Before Umar, Salman Khan slammed Karan Kundrra for getting physical with Pratik, but later on, he explained things calmly. Once done, Salman then went on to slam Umar Riaz by speaking rudely and labelling him as a violent doctor for getting physical with Pratik.

Well, it seems like Asim Riaz’s brother didn’t take this scolding in a good way and ended up saying that when he (Umar) was pushed into the swimming pool that time Salman didn’t talk about the incident or didn’t even scold Simba for it. He, then, went on to take a stand for himself and questioned that just because he hit his chest towards Pratik that’s called aggression? Umar called the whole scenario unfair.

This isn’t the first time that Umar has been picked upon for this aggressive and violent behaviour that has brought harm to the other mates during the task on the show.

However, this time not only Umar Riaz but also other fans of the show feel that Salman Khan goofed up by calling him out for the mishap as it was unnecessary.

If you are a Bigg Boss 15 fan then what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below!

