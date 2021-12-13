After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, television actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are set to tie the knot soon. The two held an engagement ceremony on Sunday. Pictures and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. Ankita’s best friend Amruta Khanvilkar now opens up about their wedding.

Amruta has been friends with Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress for a quite long time. The actress was also seen dancing and enjoying the wedding festivities.

During a conversation with ETimes, Amruta Khanvilkar revealed how happy she is for Ankita Lokhande’s wedding. The Raazi actress said, “My friendship with Ankita goes back to 2004. We have been friends for 17 years now. To see her growth as a human being and as an actor and as somebody who has gone through so much has been a very silent process.”

The actress also opened up on the special bond that she and her friend Ankita shares. “I have never made any comments regarding her personal life or the friendship that we have too vocally. I am just one call away from her. I have seen her go through the most difficult and most beautiful times. And to see her in her wedding is just mesmerising to see a soul sister. I consider her as a sister, a friend, and she is somebody I can trust blindly and she can trust me blindly. We are extremely loyal as friends to each other. It is overwhelming,” Amruta said.

Furthermore, Amruta Khanvikar threw some light on Ankita Lokhande and soon to be her husband Vicky Jain. She spoke highly of their bond. “She has found her soul mate, she has found her best friend in Vicky. The way he takes care of her, he has been standing by her, with her through everything. It takes a lot for a man to be the man that he is. I just feel Ankita and his bond is so strong – there is faith, there is trust and there is love. Both of these people are entering into a lovely phase of their life and all I want for her is to wish her all the best. I am always there for her just like attending all the wedding functions. I am there when she wants to dance when she wants water or anything. It is a beautiful relationship. Sometimes we try so much to be each in others’ lives and sometimes there are people who just stay with you effortlessly. Ankita is one such rare person,” Amruta said.

